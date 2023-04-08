Perseverance, Patience and Practice: Tharoor’s mantra for success

Member of parliament Shashi Tharoor shared his mantra of success, the three Ps­ – Perseverance, Patience and Practice – with the students of Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana. The Thiruvananthapuram MP was the chief guest at the vicennial anniversary celebrations at the school.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addressing the gathering at a function in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Tharoor, during the interactive session, inspired the students to strive hard to develop intellectual capabilities and become nation-builders. He steered the students towards self-belief and said that it is faith that makes thinking possible. Tharoor also appreciated the curiosity and confidence of the students.

The celebrations began with lamp-lighting and a dance performance by the students. It was followed a tour of the school.

Tharoor congratulated the school on achieving the 20-year milestone and applauded the institution’s effort towards academic excellence, child-centricity and curriculum, which enables the institution to facilitate the student’s holistic development.

Students and staff members thoroughly enjoyed engaging with Tharoor and were greatly charmed by his wit, knowledge and unique way of weaving words together. The Thiruvananthapuram MP was felicitated by chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal, and a vote of thanks was proposed by the principal Bhupinder Gogia.

