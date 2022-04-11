‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine
The nine-day-long ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy shrine during ‘Chaitra Navratras’ for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded on Sunday with “purna ahuti”, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.
Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; other officers and staff of the shrine board, besides pilgrims participated in “purna ahuti” and other religious ceremonies performed amidst vedic mantras on the occasion.
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine wore a grandeur look during these Navratras. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it, tracks leading to the shrine and the buildings nearby were decorated with exquisite fresh flowers of varied varieties brought from various parts of the country and abroad. Besides, reception doors and pandals were installed in the Bhawan area. The entire Bhawan area was decorated with colourful lights. The festive decorations were a special visual delight for pilgrims who trek about 12 km from Katra to Bhawan.
Installation of hi-tech multipurpose video walls at various locations on the track for enabling dissemination of real time information to the visiting pilgrims in regard to the yatra added to the aesthetics of various locations on the track in these Navratras.
The live telecast on these hi-tech multipurpose video walls would be the main attraction to the pilgrims.
The shrine board also made arrangements for free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat.
For the ease and comfort of pilgrims, facilities like the accommodation, battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services were also operated smoothly. Adequate arrangements have also been put in place for ensuring hassle-free regulation of yatra.
Terror-funding case: J&K police team raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir
The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in a case of fundraising by an undisclosed LeT mastermind based in Pakistan for its cadres and associates across India to further terrorist activities in the union territory of J&K, officials said. They said that the SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case.
Three killed, 30 injured in road mishaps in Himachal’s Una, Chamba
Three people were killed and 30 injured in three road accidents in Himachal's Una and Chamba district on Sunday. In the first mishap, a 17-year-old girl was killed and 15 injured after a goods carrier carrying pilgrims rolled plunged into a gorge at Ghaluwal in Haroli subdivision of Una district. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi. The injured have been admitted to the Regional Hospital Una. The victims were yet to be identified.
Jai Ram Thakur to lead party in upcoming Himachal assembly polls: Nadda
Amid prevailing speculations about leadership change in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda ruled out any leadership change in Himachal ahead of the assembly elections. Nadda made it clear that neither the chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues will be changed. When asked about bickering in the party, Nadda said, “We are seized of the matter and looking into it.” He congratulated Dhumal on his birthday on Sunday.
JNU violence: FIR registered against unknown ABVP students
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members in connection with Sunday's clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said they received a complaint from a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union, Students' Federation of India, the Democratic Students' Federation, and All India Students' Association on Monday.
JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to initiate “appropriate legal action”. Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students' union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India and All India Students Association.
