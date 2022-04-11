‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine

The nine-day-long ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy shrine during ‘Chaitra Navratras’ for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded on Sunday with “purna ahuti”, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; other officers and staff of the shrine board, besides pilgrims participated in “purna ahuti” and other religious ceremonies performed amidst vedic mantras on the occasion.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine wore a grandeur look during these Navratras. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it, tracks leading to the shrine and the buildings nearby were decorated with exquisite fresh flowers of varied varieties brought from various parts of the country and abroad. Besides, reception doors and pandals were installed in the Bhawan area. The entire Bhawan area was decorated with colourful lights. The festive decorations were a special visual delight for pilgrims who trek about 12 km from Katra to Bhawan.

Installation of hi-tech multipurpose video walls at various locations on the track for enabling dissemination of real time information to the visiting pilgrims in regard to the yatra added to the aesthetics of various locations on the track in these Navratras.

The live telecast on these hi-tech multipurpose video walls would be the main attraction to the pilgrims.

The shrine board also made arrangements for free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat.

For the ease and comfort of pilgrims, facilities like the accommodation, battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services were also operated smoothly. Adequate arrangements have also been put in place for ensuring hassle-free regulation of yatra.