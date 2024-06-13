 Sher-e-Punjab T-20 Cup: Gurnoor’s spell sets up Trident Stallions win - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sher-e-Punjab T-20 Cup: Gurnoor’s spell sets up Trident Stallions win

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 13, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Batting first, the Strikers had a good start as opener Kartik Sharma got the score moving at a brisk rate; however, he kept losing wickets at the other end at regular intervals

Carrying forward his fine form, right-arm fast bowler Gurnoor Brar once again showed off his wicket-taking abilities to carve out Trident Stallions’ six-wicket win over JK Super Strikers in the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium on Wednesday.

Gurnoor bowled a stellar spell (4-0-20-4) to help his team restrict ‘Strikers’ to 153/9 in 20 overs. (HT photo)
Gurnoor bowled a stellar spell (4-0-20-4) to help his team restrict ‘Strikers’ to 153/9 in 20 overs. (HT photo)

Lanky Gurnoor bowled a stellar spell (4-0-20-4) to help his team restrict ‘Strikers’ to 153/9 in 20 overs. With this win, Stallions earned their first points in the tournament. They had lost to the Agri King’s Knights in their opening match played on Tuesday. He now has nine wickets in two matches to his name.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Led by Prabhsimran Singh, the Stallions will take on BLV Blasters in their next match to be played on Thursday.

Batting first, the Strikers had a good start as opener Kartik Sharma got the score moving at a brisk rate. However, he kept losing wickets at the other end at regular intervals. Shivein Raheja (1), Satyam Sharma (11) and captain Sanvir Singh (4) were back in the dug-out within no time. It was Shahbaz Sandhu and Kartik who stitched a partnership for Strikers and bolstered the innings. Kartik made a 33-ball 51 while Shahbaz scored a 31-ball 44 for Strikers. Both hit four massive sixes each in their respective innings. Ramandeep Singh sent back Kartik and Gurnoor removed Shahbaz. In a late blitz, Gaurav Markan made a 14-ball 24 to take the Strikers past the 150-run mark. Sahil Sharma and Ramandeep scalped two wickets each.

In reply, Stallions achieved the target in 19.2 overs, losing four wickets. They made 156/4. Opener Vihaan Malhotra was in an attack mode, smashing the Strikers’ bowlers all over the park with captain Prabhsimran on the other end. Sahil Khan bagged Prabhsimran’s wicket for 16. Spinner Prerit Dutta removed Abhay Chaudhary (13) to bring back Strikers in the game. Meanwhile, Salil Arora went on a rampage and scored a blistering unbeaten 31-ball 46 to put his team ahead. He was assisted by Sahil Sharma who made an unbeaten six-ball 12 and took the Stallions to victory.

In another match, Agri King’s Knights beat Royal Phantoms by four wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sher-e-Punjab T-20 Cup: Gurnoor’s spell sets up Trident Stallions win
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On