Sher-e-Punjab T-20 Cup: Gurnoor’s spell sets up Trident Stallions win

Carrying forward his fine form, right-arm fast bowler Gurnoor Brar once again showed off his wicket-taking abilities to carve out Trident Stallions’ six-wicket win over JK Super Strikers in the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium on Wednesday. Gurnoor bowled a stellar spell (4-0-20-4) to help his team restrict ‘Strikers’ to 153/9 in 20 overs. (HT photo)

Lanky Gurnoor bowled a stellar spell (4-0-20-4) to help his team restrict ‘Strikers’ to 153/9 in 20 overs. With this win, Stallions earned their first points in the tournament. They had lost to the Agri King’s Knights in their opening match played on Tuesday. He now has nine wickets in two matches to his name.

Led by Prabhsimran Singh, the Stallions will take on BLV Blasters in their next match to be played on Thursday.

Batting first, the Strikers had a good start as opener Kartik Sharma got the score moving at a brisk rate. However, he kept losing wickets at the other end at regular intervals. Shivein Raheja (1), Satyam Sharma (11) and captain Sanvir Singh (4) were back in the dug-out within no time. It was Shahbaz Sandhu and Kartik who stitched a partnership for Strikers and bolstered the innings. Kartik made a 33-ball 51 while Shahbaz scored a 31-ball 44 for Strikers. Both hit four massive sixes each in their respective innings. Ramandeep Singh sent back Kartik and Gurnoor removed Shahbaz. In a late blitz, Gaurav Markan made a 14-ball 24 to take the Strikers past the 150-run mark. Sahil Sharma and Ramandeep scalped two wickets each.

In reply, Stallions achieved the target in 19.2 overs, losing four wickets. They made 156/4. Opener Vihaan Malhotra was in an attack mode, smashing the Strikers’ bowlers all over the park with captain Prabhsimran on the other end. Sahil Khan bagged Prabhsimran’s wicket for 16. Spinner Prerit Dutta removed Abhay Chaudhary (13) to bring back Strikers in the game. Meanwhile, Salil Arora went on a rampage and scored a blistering unbeaten 31-ball 46 to put his team ahead. He was assisted by Sahil Sharma who made an unbeaten six-ball 12 and took the Stallions to victory.

In another match, Agri King’s Knights beat Royal Phantoms by four wickets.