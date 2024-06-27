 Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Defending champions BLV Blasters to clash with Trident Stallions for title - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Defending champions BLV Blasters to clash with Trident Stallions for title

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 27, 2024 09:08 AM IST

The second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup final to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali; Various Punjabi singers to perform for fans

With one title already in their bag, defending champions BLV Blasters will be hoping to bring their top game on Thursday evening when they lock horns with Trident Stallions in the final for the second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup.

The PCA has made arrangements for the process to be smooth for entry of fans to the stands in Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium. (HT Photos)
The PCA has made arrangements for the process to be smooth for entry of fans to the stands in Mohali's IS Bindra Stadium. (HT Photos)

The winning team will fetch 25 lakh, while the runners-up team will get 15 lakh. Player of the tournament will be given a tractor.

Consistency has been Stallions best weapon this season with their batters Prabhsimran, Abhay Choudhary, Salil Arora and Ramandeep Singh doing extremely well in the batting department. Ramandeep has proved his mettle in the bowling department too. Meanwhile, lanky medium-pacer Gurnoor Brar has set ablaze the tournament with his red-hot form and also holds the ‘Green Cap” being the highest wicket-taker. He has taken 20 wickets in the 10 matches. His partner Baltej Singh got injured, but Gurwinder Singh has taken the responsibility well in his absence. Aryaman Singh and Shubham Rana are fully prepared to strengthen the team in the spin department.

For the Blasters, left-handed batter Harnoor Pannu has been a star amassing 495 runs in 11 matches with the “Red Cap” as an opener. His switch from UT Cricket Association has worked wonders for the young batter who is making most of the chances at PCA. All eyes will be on captain Naman Dhir who has scored 385 runs in 11 matches. Anmol Malhotra has scored 387 runs for the team at an average of 48. The most experienced bowler of Blasters is Harpreet Brar, who is constantly taking wickets. He has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches. At the same time, medium-pacer Aradhya Shukla impressed in fast bowling and has taken 16 wickets in 10 matches.

PCA set to make Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup final memorable experience for fans

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is leaving no stone unturned to make the much-anticipated second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup final to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. The match starts at 7.15 pm but the fans will be entertained by famous Punjabi singers-- Parmish Verma, Shahat Gill and Dilpreet Dhillon. The singers’ performances will begin at 5.30 pm onward. The PCA has made arrangements for the process to be smooth for entry of fans to the stands. According to PCA management, the idea is to get the fans at the stands so that they not only enjoy the cultural event but also root for their favourite cricketers. In addition to this, guests have also been invited, including young cricketers, from all the districts of Punjab along with the tricity.

Other special guests include wheelchair cricketers and blind cricketers of Punjab, who have been consistently doing well on the pitch. At the same time, army personnel from Chandimandir Cantt and Punjab Police personnel from PAP will also encourage the teams. The fans will have to provide their Aadhar Cards as ID proofs and will be allowed to enter the stadium from gate numbers 8 and 9.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Defending champions BLV Blasters to clash with Trident Stallions for title
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
