Sher-e-Punjab T20 cup: Openers Karteek, Shivein steer Strikers to win

Riding on the 77-run opening-wicket partnership between Karteek Sharma (79 off 48) and Shivein Rakheja (51 off 24), JK Super Strikers recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Royal Phantoms in a match played during the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Batting first, the Phantoms made 157/3 in 20 overs with captain Anmolpreet Singh scoring the highest and unbeaten 55 runs off 33 balls. (HT)

Carrying forward his fine form, Karteek played well for his unbeaten 79-run knock which included six sixes and four boundaries at a strike-rate of 164. He made sure that he stayed at the crease throughout the chase, making it successful. Meanwhile, Shivein’s knock, which had 10 hits to the fence and one six, came at a massive strike-rate of 212.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Batting first, the Phantoms made 157/3 in 20 overs with captain Anmolpreet Singh scoring the highest and unbeaten 55 runs off 33 balls. He hit two sixes and five boundaries. Opener Jaskaranvir Paul too came good at the top, hitting 51 runs off 47 deliveries. Anmolpreet was supported by Sohraab Dhaliwal who hit 32 off 14 balls with a strike-rate of 228. The duo took the Phantoms to 157.

In reply, the Strikers raced to the target in 16.4 overs, losing three wickets along the way. Openers Karteek and Shivein came heavy at the opposition bowlers, adding 77 runs in 6.2 overs. Phantoms’ bowlers failed to stop the Strikers’ openers onslaught. Captain Sanvir Singh (8), Shahbaz Sandhu (10) and Aarush Sabharwal (3) could not contribute much to the winning team’s cause but Karteek anchored the chase for Strikers.

Trident Stallions log win

Trident Stallions recorded a fine 42-run win over Intersoft Titans in a one-sided match on Saturday. Batting first, the Stallions posted 154/6 in 20 overs with Salil Arora scoring an unbeaten 40-ball 60 runs to take his team past the 150-run mark. Earlier, one down batter Abhay Chaudhary scored 22-ball 23 to prop his team. For Titans, Tejpreet Singh scalped two dismissals.

In reply, Titans failed to match up with the Stallions in batting and made 112/8 in 20 overs. For the winning team, Baltej Dhanda, Aryaman Singh and Ravinder Brar grabbed two wickets each.

Stallions’ medium-pacer Gurnoor Brar was given the green cap for taking the highest nine wickets in the tournament till now. Stallions registered their third win in the ongoing tournament.