Sher-e-Punjab T20 cup: Trident Stallions beat Royal Phantoms

Trident Stallions recorded their fourth straight win in the ongoing second "Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup" being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at the IS Bindra Stadium on Monday. The Prabhsimran Singh-led Stallions logged a seven-wicket win over Royal Phantoms to emerge as table-toppers with 16 points. Opening pair Singh and Anshul Chaudhary sent the opposition bowlers on a leather hunt and collected 63 runs in 8.4 overs.

Batting first, Phantoms posted 148/6 in 20 overs with Jaskaranvir Paul Singh scoring the highest 60-ball 73 to give the team a good start.

Opening pair Singh and Anshul Chaudhary sent the opposition bowlers on a leather hunt and collected 63 runs in 8.4 overs. Ramandeep Singh provided the first breakthrough to Stallions, removing Anshul for 23 in 19 balls. Kartik Chadha’s 10-ball 17 and Tarun Sareen’s 5-ball 11 took Phantoms to 148.

In reply, Trident Stallions went after the target with a plan with the captain Prabhsimran Singh taking the responsibility. Even though he lost his partner Vihaan Malhotra for a naught, Prabhsimran combined well with Abhay Chaudhary to take his team to a seven-wicket win. The duo added 77 runs for the second-wicket stand. The captain remained unbeaten scoring 59 off 46, hitting one six. Abhay made 40 off 26 at the strike-rate of 153. Later, Salil Arora (117 off 18) and Ramandeep (28 off 14) bolstered Stallions, resulting in the win. For the losing team, Sohraab scalped two wickets, giving away 19 runs.

Strikers beat Titans in nail-biting finish

JK Super Strikers registered an impressive two-wicket win over Intersoft Titans in the second match played on Monday. The eight-wicket unbeaten and match-winning stand of 37 runs off 18 balls between Deepin Chitkara (32 off 28) and Aarush Sabharwal (13 off 6) lifted Strikers to chase the target of 176 runs. Earlier, opener Shivein Rakheja (71 off 49) played a solid knock for the Strikers.

Titans Pukhraj Mann’s magnificent 47-ball knock of 89 runs went in vain as Strikers took the game away from the jaws of defeat. Batting first, Titans made 175/5 in 20 overs with Pukhraj and captain Vishwanath Pratap Singh (54 off 50) contributing to the total. In reply, Strikers achieved the target with two wickets to spare.