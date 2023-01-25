Shift Ram Rahim to non-BJP ruled state: SAD

Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday condemned the misuse of parole facility extended to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The party’s advisory board meeting, presided over by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, noted that though criminal cases were still pending against Ram Rahim, the Haryana government was treating him like a ‘VVIP’.

“In such a scenario, the convict is likely to influence witnesses in cases registered against him. Keeping all these issues in mind, Ram Rahim should be shifted to a non-BJP ruled state,” the advisory panel demanded.

The board said the signature campaign initiated by the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to seek the release of Sikh prisoners was receiving a huge response.

At the meeting, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the institution had already garnered 12 lakh signatures solidarity with Sikh prisoners.

Senior SAD leaders - party secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhunder, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, SAD Delhi unit head Parmjit Singh Sarna, former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, former minister Gulzar Singh Ranike and party vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema who is member secretary of the panel also attended the meeting.