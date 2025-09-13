Shimla: 2 killed as car rolls down gorge in Chopal

Two men were killed late Friday night when their Bolero Camper plunged into a gorge in Nerwa (Nerua) of Shimla’s Chopal subdivision, police said on Saturday. The dead woman's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This adds to the worrying tally of road crash deaths in Himachal this monsoon. Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 till September 12, as many as 168 people have died in road accidents in the state. A maximum of 28 deaths were reported in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 25 in Shimla and 23 in Kullu district.

The deceased in the latest case have been identified as Prajwal Tangdaik alias Golu, 28, and Jonti Banaik, 26, residents of the Chandalok area. They were on their way back home when the mishap took place. The bodies were retrieved with the help of villagers, police said, adding that searches are on to establish whether there were more occupants in the car.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the families after post-mortem examination, cops said.