Shimla: Dist admn chalk out plan to deal with snow disruptions

To ensure disaster preparedness, the district administration has divided Shimla into five sectors to deal with snowfall-related disruptions. A nodal officer has also been deployed in every sector. DC Anupam Kashyap said that all departments should ensure active participation with quick response so that no one faces any disturbance or trouble during snowfall. (HT photo for representation)

This was decided in a meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner.

DC Anupam Kashyap said that all departments should ensure active participation with quick response so that no one faces any disturbance or trouble during snowfall.

He said that vehicles are parked on both sides of the National Highway from Shoghi making it difficult to remove snow. He directed the concerned officials to remove these parked vehicles. Apart from this, he also directed to conduct a trial of machines used for removing snow.

The deputy commissioner issued an advisory to the fire department and asked them to aware people of switching off electrical appliances and regarding fireplace safety. Apart from this, he directed the special team of home guards to remain active with all the necessary equipment from December 15 so that any adverse situation could be dealt with in time. He also directed to check the audit of heritage buildings. Similarly, he directed the tourism department to issue advisory for tourists and also asked to hold a meeting with the hotel association in this regard.

All SDMs should hold meetings in their areas

The deputy commissioner directed all the sub-divisional magistrates to organise such meetings in their respective areas and prepare a contingency plan. He said that all the SDMs should maintain coordination with the army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF in their areas. All should ensure the storage of essential items like ration, gas cylinders and diesel in their area in time.

The DC further directed the officials of the Jal Shakti department and Shimla Jal Management Corporation Limited to maintain a smooth drinking water system during snowfall. Apart from this, the officials of the electricity department have also been asked to provide uninterrupted electricity during snowfall. He asked to take special care of the power lines coming out of the forest areas. During snowfall, the priority will be to open the roads leading to the hospital.