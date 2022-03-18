Shimla: Kshatriya Sangathan president among 3 held, day after protest
The Shimla Police on Thursday arrested president of Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan Rumit Thakur and two of his accomplices for their involvement in a violent protest a day earlier in which five police officers were injured.
Thakur, along with his accomplices Madan Thakur and Deepak Chauhan were arrested from a hotel in Shogi, where they were staying. They have been booked for attempted murder, rioting and damage to the public property among other offences.
Their location was traced after they went live on Facebook late on Wednesday, after which the police raided the hotel and arrested them, said Shimla superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.
Activists of Devbhoomi Kshatriya Samaj Sangthan and Swarn Samaj had on Wednesday held a protest against Himachal Pradesh government demanding reservation in government jobs for the upper caste. Swarn Samaj members had planned a sit-in outside the state secretariate, but police had stopped them in Shoghi.
Agitated over police action, the protesters went on a rampage and entered into a scuffle with the police, leaving five cops injured including Shimla additional superintendent of police. They also defied prohibitory orders and broke the barricading. Few of them also pelted cops with stones.
The police resorted to mild cane-charging to disperse the protesters, who were keen to enter Shimla. Their protest led to long traffic snarls on Shimla-Kalka national highway. The protesters, who had reached Shimla, blocked the Shimla-Dhalli bypass road for more than seven hours.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
-
After Covid relief in 2020 and 2021, 6K prisoners yet to return to Delhi jails
On July 16, 2021, in the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases across the country during the punishing second wave of the infection, the Supreme Court ordered that prisoners who were released during the second wave would not be asked to surrender until its further orders.
-
J'khand guv returns anti-lynching bill, asks state to revisit definition of mob
With its passage, Jharkhand had become the third state after West Bengal and Rajasthan to have put in place a bill against the crime.
-
In a pandemic first, no Covid patient admitted at Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital
Delhi reported its first Covid-19 case in March 2020 and since then, the 2,000-bed Lok Nayak Hospital has been at the forefront of the government’s fight against the pandemic.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics