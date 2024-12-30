Shimla MC to charge 5 from men for using public convenience

After a rap from Himachal Pradesh high court for charging women for using public toilets, Shimla municipal corporation (MC) has decided to take ₹5 from men as well as usage charges. The HC in June this year, had warned the Shimla MC and Sulabh International of potential contempt action following allegations that women are being charged ₹ 5 for using urinals that are supposed to be free of charge. (HT representative image)

There are 130 toilets in Shimla city within the municipal corporation limits. As a pilot, the MC decided to start charging for using 30 toilets in the city during the corporation’s monthly meeting on Monday. Sulabh International Social Service Organisation had sent a proposal to the MC to charge toilet fee from both men and women.

Mayor of Shimla MC Surinder Chauhan clarified, “This is not toilet tax, but the fee collected will be used for maintenance. These charges are applicable at all places across the country.”

Chauhan said that Shimla MC gives money to Sulabh Sauchalaya for the maintenance of toilets. “Himachal Pradesh HC had said that gender equality should be kept in mind in this regard,” he said adding, “So we are putting a mechanism.”

The HC had observed that “It has been brought to our notice that despite the orders of this Court, as also undertaking furnished by the Sulabh International Social Service Organization that urinals are free for both ladies and gents, yet users of the ladies toilets are being fleeced and an amount of ₹5 minimum is being charged from them. This indeed is a serious matter.”

The division bench issued this directive while addressing a suo moto Public Interest Litigation concerning the maintenance of public toilets in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh.

Giving details he said, “We will be making cards for the local shopkeepers who will have to pay ₹150 monthly for using public conveniences, while other users will be charged ₹5 for every use. UPI payment facility will be arranged outside the toilets so that in the age of digitisation users can pay by scanning it.”

Meanwhile, former mayor Tikender Singh Panwar, termed the decision as “ridiculous”. He said, “There is a need to have an eco-system in place and hygiene should be priority. The usage of public conveniences should be free of any charge.”