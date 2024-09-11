Shimla mosque dispute: Protesters break barricades, clash with police

Protesters demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque in Shimla’s Sanjauli area were lathi-charged by security forces on Wednesday after they broke police barricades during a demonstration. Security forces barricade the road leading to the disputed mosque in Sanjauli after Hindu organisations called for a protest in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Raising slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hindu Ekta Zindabad”, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Sabzi Mandi at Dhalli and marched towards Sanjauli to lodge their protest and broke the barricades erected near the Dhalli tunnel.

As the protesters, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, broke the second barricade near the mosque, police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse them.

Amid escalating tension over the unauthorised construction in the Sanjauli mosque and a bandh called by Hindu outfits to press for the demolition of the disputed structure, Sanjauli and its adjoining areas have been converted into a fortress with heavy police deployment.

The Shimla district administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, barring the assembly of more than five people and the carrying of lethal weapons and arms.

Some Hindu organisations had given a call for Sanjauli bandh on Wednesday, demanding the demolition of the unauthorised structure and the registration of outsiders coming to the state.

Hindu organisation members holding a protest against the illegal construction of a mosque at Sanjauli near Dhalli tunnel in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Earlier, several citizens and members of Hindu organisations, particularly from the Civil Society Devbhoomi Sangathan, joined the protests, displaying the Tricolour and raising slogans as they headed towards Sanjauli.

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the protests should not affect peace in the area and that the state government would take action if the mosque is illegal.

“The situation is very clear. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully and government too has said this. Police have taken preventive measures. Section 163 has been imposed. As far as the construction of the illegal structure is concerned, the matter is sub judice. The government will take a decision after the hearing. We have clearly said that if it is found illegal, action will definitely be taken and it will be demolished. But that is a step that will be taken once the order of the municipal commissioner comes,” Vikramaditya Singh said.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s media adviser Naresh Chauhan said that the BJP wanted to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue. “All those who have gathered, I know them personally. These 20-25 people are BJP workers and they have contested elections on the BJP ticket. The party wants to make it a national issue but the reality is that this is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. It is a law and order situation and the law will take its course. The CM has said that any action that needs to be taken related to any unauthorised construction, will be taken. Some people who see a political opportunity in this will not get support. The government has said that they will keep a track record of the people coming from outside, to make sure that there are no bad elements,” Chauhan said.

Leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jairam Thakur slammed the Sukhu government saying that the state was delaying action against the alleged illegal construction. (With ANI inputs)