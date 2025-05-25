Shimla SP moves HC against BJP MLA over ‘leaked’ court video

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi on Saturday moved the Himachal Pradesh high court seeking action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma for allegedly circulating a video clip of court proceedings held on May 21. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma (HT Photo)

In his petition, Gandhi alleged the video was circulated without the court’s permission and termed it a “deliberate attempt to malign public image”.

The purported video shows court remarks against Gandhi during the hearing of a petition seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi.

On May 21, the court had reserved its order. On May 23, justice Ajay Mohan Goel transferred the case to the CBI.

“I have filed a petition against sitting BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma for selectively live streaming the high court proceedings, which amounts to contempt and violation of Copyright and Information Act,” Gandhi said.

MLA Sharma, however, denied all allegations and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the case.

“I only shared live streamed proceedings of the high court and nothing is fabricated,” Sharma said, terming Gandhi’s statements as “irresponsible and unsubstantiated”.

The SP went on to allege that the move was part of a conspiracy to dent his professional integrity in the eyes of the public.

Pointing out MLA Sharma’s “vested interests”, Gandhi said Shimla police are investigating a criminal case involving allegations of horse trading and the MLA is one of the accused.

“Sharma appears to have resorted to defaming me by circulating the court video,” the SP said.

However, the MLA claimed that his name does not figure in the first-information report (FIR) Gandhi is talking about.

“Nor I have been called for investigation. The SP, after a rap from high court, says I am the main accused. If that is the case, why was I not arrested or a chargesheet filed,” said Sudhir Sharma, adding that he will file a case of criminal defamation and move a privilege motion against the SP in the state assembly.