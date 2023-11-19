close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shimla-Amritsar flight to take off thrice a week

Shimla-Amritsar flight to take off thrice a week

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 19, 2023 07:18 AM IST

The flight, using an ATR-42 class aircraft, will take 45 minutes to cover the distance from Shimla to Amritsar

A regular 48-seater aircraft has been started from Shimla to Amritsar, which will take off from the Shimla airport on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The airport, in Jubberhatti, is located 16.5km from Shimla town (HT Photo)
The airport, in Jubberhatti, is located 16.5km from Shimla town (HT Photo)

The flight, using an ATR-42 class aircraft, will take 45 minutes to cover the distance. According to officials, a concessional rate at 1,990 has been decided, which will be 2,400 after the addition of goods and services tax (GST). The airport, in Jubberhatti, is located 16.5km from Shimla town.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

Bharatiya Janata Party’s former state president and MP Suresh Kashyap flagged off the Alliance air flight carrying 15 passengers on Thursday from the Shimla airport.

Kashyap said it is a matter of pride for Himachal that the flight service had started, adding that the enhanced air connectivity will aid tourism in the state. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

The former legislator said that this was a pending demand of people of Shimla and has now been fulfilled, adding that the airport would be expanded soon, further improving the convenience for the commuters.

“ The number of flights have been increasing and the connectivity has also improved,” Kashyap said, adding that he would urge the Union government ot further reduce the fare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out