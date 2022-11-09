Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC chief

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC chief

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 04:55 PM IST

Polls 104 votes to defeat Bibi Jagir Kaur, who got 42 votes, to retain the top post of the apex gurdwara body

Harjinder Singh Dhami (centre), the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate, addressing the media after he was re-elected Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Harjinder Singh Dhami (centre), the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate, addressing the media after he was re-elected Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
ByPress Trust of India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday as he defeated Bibi Jagir Kaur in the poll for the top post of the apex gurdwara body.

Also read: Shiromani Akali Dal expels Jagir Kaur for contesting SGPC president election

Dhami polled 104 votes, while Bibi Jagir Kaur secured 42 votes of the SGPC members in a keenly watched contest for the post of president.

The general house of the SGPC assembled at Teja Singh Samundri Hall to elect its president and other office-bearers, including general secretary, senior vice-president and junior vice-president.

Bibi Jagir Kaur was on Monday expelled by the SAD after she refused to back down from her decision of contesting the SGPC presidential poll.

The SAD had fielded incumbent Dhami for the post of president of the SGPC.

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
