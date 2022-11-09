Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC chief

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday as he defeated Bibi Jagir Kaur in the poll for the top post of the apex gurdwara body.

Dhami polled 104 votes, while Bibi Jagir Kaur secured 42 votes of the SGPC members in a keenly watched contest for the post of president.

The general house of the SGPC assembled at Teja Singh Samundri Hall to elect its president and other office-bearers, including general secretary, senior vice-president and junior vice-president.

Bibi Jagir Kaur was on Monday expelled by the SAD after she refused to back down from her decision of contesting the SGPC presidential poll.

The SAD had fielded incumbent Dhami for the post of president of the SGPC.