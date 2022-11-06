Shiv Sena leader’s killing: Initial probe terms murder hate crime; SIT formed

Police on Sunday said as per their initial probe, Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri’s murder was a hate crime. Suri, 58, was shot dead allegedly by Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31) outside Gopal Mandir in Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place when Suri was protesting against the temple management amidst heavy security presence.

Police said their preliminary investigation has found that the accused was self-radicalised through social media. The police have also formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter thoroughly.

“Considering the sensitivity of the case, an SIT has been formed. The SIT will be headed by deputy commissioner of police (DCP-detective) Jagjit Singh Walia. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city1) Dr Mehtab Singh, ADCP-city2 Prabhjot Singh Virak, and in-charges of crime investigation agency (CIA) wing and anti-gangster task force (AGTF) wing of Amritsar commissionerate are also the members of the SIT. Additional director general of police (ADGP) RN Dhoke will supervise the working of SIT,” said commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Arun Pal Singh, while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

“In the investigation so far, only one accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, has been booked. He was arrested on the spot and during investigation, the weapon used for the murder was recovered from him. Probing the case scientifically and technically, the SIT will investigate deeply the roles of all those whose names will come to the fore. And whosoever it is and if there is any conspiracy and any role of anyone, it will be examined as per law and action will be taken. DGP Gaurav Yadav had visited the spot and said that the fair investigation will be done on the basis of the facts.”

“Yet the investigation is at the preliminary stage. We have been busy in maintaining law and order since the incident took place. The SIT will investigate the matter deeply. The investigation so far has found that Sandeep was self radicalised. He has done the hate crime after being encouraged from Facebook and social media. But, this is not the final finding. We will investigate the matter thoroughly, including the technical and financial aspect. Replying to a question if the accused was linked to any pro-Khalistani outfit, Singh said, “Whatever facts will come to the fore during investigation, action will be taken accordingly.”

On Saturday a national investigation team (NIA) team had visited the city and held meeting with Amritsar police regarding the killing.

A senior police official said the accused had got the license of his .32 bore pistol in 2016. The arms license was renewed every year. “We are also probing how and on what basis the license was procured,” he said.

Sources said the accused had started growing his hair after his marriage to a baptised Sikh woman. He is financially sound and owns many shops in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased cremated his body at the Durgiana Temple cremation ground on Sunday afternoon. Earlier, it was planned to cremate the body at 10 am, but it was delayed after Punjab Police allegedly detained some supporters of Suri at various locations in Punjab who wanted to attend the ceremony. After police’s assurance, the family agreed to cremate the body.

On Saturday, the family had denied to cremate the body until their demands, including the adding of Waris Punjab De (a radical outfit found by late actor Deep Sidhu) chief Amritpal Singh’s name in the first information report (FIR).

A video of accused Sandeep Singh meeting Amritpal ostensibly a few days before the killing had also surfaced on Saturday. Meanwhile, banned pro Khalistani organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced ₹10 lakh reward to accused Sandeep Singh for fighting the legal battle. He has released the video praising Sandeep Singh for killing Suri.

On Saturday, a Facebook post in the name of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa had surfaced claiming the responsibility of Suri’s killing.