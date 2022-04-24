Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SHO among 3 cops suspended for dereliction of duty in rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba
chandigarh news

SHO among 3 cops suspended for dereliction of duty in rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

Three cops have been suspended and a deputy superintendent of police has been removed for alleged delay in registration of a rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.
On the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, three cops will also face a departmental inquiry for dereliction of duty in the matter related to the rape of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
On the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, three cops will also face a departmental inquiry for dereliction of duty in the matter related to the rape of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPTI, Jammu

Three policemen have been suspended and a deputy superintendent of police has been removed for alleged delay in registration of a rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

On the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, they will also face a departmental inquiry for dereliction of duty in the matter related to the rape of a minor girl.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Imran, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rattan Lal, Head Constable Satwinder Singh were placed under suspension and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vijaypur, Vishal Manhas, was removed from his post and attached with Zonal police headquarter for “poor supervision and control”, the officials said.

As per the complaint, a heinous crime was committed with an 11-year-old girl by accused Shammi after entering her house in Bazigar Basti in Vijaypur tehsil on intervening night of April 16 and 17, they said.

The mother of girl approached the police station Vijaypur but the SHO and other officials caused delay in registration of case and exercised undue influence and changed the nature of the complaint while forcing complainant to enter into compromise with the accused, the officials said.

The minor girl and mother were not treated as per the laid down procedure of POCSO, they said.

As the DGP came to know about the case and role of officials through a report of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he ordered probe through crime branch, and special team confirmed the commission of offence against the minor girl, prompting the SHO to register a delayed case in this regard, they said.

As per the order issued by DGP, the conduct of some of these officials is unbecoming and warrant action as the duties were not performed in the given manner, which amount to grave dereliction of duty.

They connive in avoiding the registration of the case and investigation into the heinous crime, the order said.

DGP also ordered a departmental inquiry against them headed by Commandant Radhmi Wazir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Following the Sunjuwan encounter on Friday, security has been increased to the optimum ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally at Palli village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Reuters File Photo)

    Panchayati Raj Day: PM Modi to announce projects worth 20,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir

    Following the Sunjuwan encounter on Friday, security has been increased to the optimum ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Palli village in Samba district. The PM will address the nation on National Panchayati Raj Day from the venue where he shall also announce several projects for Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple security grids have been put in place in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and all along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

  • The Himachal government has been driving the solar power initiative in Shimla town under the Smart City project to reduce the carbon footprints of the state. So far, solar panels have been installed on 66 government buildings. (Deepak Sansta / HT)

    Himachal to install solar panels on 475 buildings

    The state capital Shimla is gradually switching over to solar energy from hydropower-generated electricity. The Himachal Pradesh government will install solar panels on 475 buildings apart from 65 already installed on government buildings. The state government has been driving the solar power initiative in Shimla town under the Smart City project to reduce the carbon footprints of the state. Bhardwaj said the Smart City Mission has transformed Shimla town.

  • BJP national president JP Nadda with his wife Mallika Nadda offers prayers at Bajreshwari Mata Temple, in Kangra on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state chief Suresh Kumar Kashyap are also present. (ANI)

    Kejriwal should use decent language, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

    Retaliating to Jai Ram Thakur's Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's jibe about taking a leaf from AAP's book, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he will give a fitting reply at an appropriate time. “Jai Ram is taking a leaf from the AAP's book,” Arvind Kejriwal has said addressing a rally at Chambi in Kangra district referring to the chief minister's recent promise of 125 units of free electricity.

  • But it takes all kinds to make a get together of this sort a hit, and if the caterer in question has done a good job of it, everyone goes home rather happy even if the candles or the speakers or those who spoke were pathetic! (Shutterstock)

    Guest column | How to keep it light at serious conferences

    Having attended more than a few conferences and seminars in my time, I find myself searching for light moments instead of being uptight . Speaking of penguins, I am reminded of a recent book launch! “How many books have you read in your whole life, sir?” “Errr...Maybe 500,” I blurted out. Conferences of the officious sort can be even more hilarious, even if they have sober or important aims to fulfil.

  • Following the letter by Punjab scheduled caste (SC) commission’s youngest member Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, the department of social justice, empowerment and minorities directed the commission to submit a report on the issue. (Source: Twitter)

    Explanation sought from Punjab SC commission after member offers resignation over ‘harassment’

    Punjab government has sought explanation from the state scheduled caste commission after the youngest member of the commission, Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, offered to resign while accusing senior functionaries of harassment. Mohi, who was appointed member of the commission in August 2021 and allotted Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts, wrote, “Some senior functionaries of the commission are upset as I am working honestly and tirelessly to deliver justice to the unprivileged.”

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out