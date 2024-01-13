SHO, IO booked for taking bribe to ‘term murder as natural death’

The Panipat SP suspended an inspector-level station house officer (SHO) and an investigating officer (IO) for allegedly terming a murder incident as natural death and a case has been registered against six, including the cops, for graft and other charges on Saturday. Chandni Bagh police station SHO inspector Karamvir Kumar

The cops have been identified as Chandni Bagh police station SHO inspector Karamvir Kumar and investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satish Kumar. Other accused booked in the case have been identified as Rajesh Malik, Ishant, Anoop and Anil Madaan.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Police said the matter relates to an incident of December 17 last year, when Aarif, a daily wager and resident of Kairana town in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by some persons at a dhaba under the limits of Chandni Bagh police station and no case was registered.

Later, the aggrieved family met SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, who ordered registration of a murder case and subsequently five men were arrested and an SIT under assistant SP Mayank Mishra was formed to probe the matter, earlier this month.

The ASP said, “Based on the evidence gathered, it was found that it was a case of murder, where the dhaba employees had brutally killed the poor man and the cops had not registered the FIR timely. The murder case was already registered, and the report was submitted to the SP, who ordered further action. An investigation is underway.”

Speaking to HT, the SP said there was a delay in registration of an FIR, despite the cops having information that Aarif died due to scuffle injures.

“There was prima facie negligence on their part that they conspired and were asking the family to reach out to a compromise forcefully. Following the murder FIR, four were arrested under murder charges and one for harbouring them. Now, we have registered another FIR against both the cops, a few middlemen and others under sections 120-B, 166, 166A, 202, 217, 389 and others of the IPC and sections 7, 8 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he added.

On being asked about any bribe exchanged, he said the police will establish the sequence of events during the probe, including the money trail, if any.