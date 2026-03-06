SHO suspended for ‘assaulting’ doctor in Karnal

A day after a station house officer (SHO) allegedly assaulted a doctor posted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gharounda subdivision, Karnal superintendent of police (SP) on Thursday suspended the cop and marked an enquiry. Due to the suspension of health services, patients were left a harried lot amid clashes or accidents on Holi. (HT Photo for representation)

SP Narender Bijrania told HT that SHO Deepak Kumar was put under suspension following the case and a departmental enquiry was marked to Gharounda DSP Manoj Kumar. On being asked about the demand for FIR by the doctors’ body, SP said, “This will be enquired by the DSP and a case will be registered based on the report.”

On the other hand, the doctors suspended work of all health services across all hospitals and health centres in the district from 2 pm on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when the victim, medical officer (MO) Prashant Chauhan, posted at the CHC in Gharounda called SHO to rescue them after a group of patients threatened them. According to doctors, Chauhan again called the SHO in urgency with apprehension that the patients might damage the hospital property. However, the doctors claimed, the SHO replied back, “We are not here for the security of your hospital. We have many other cases of assault due to Holi”.

District civil hospital spokesperson Dr Deepak Goyal said that the doctor must have spoken in a high tone due to urgency of the matter, but the cop threatened him and reached the CHC in 10 minutes.

“The SHO and his four staffers detained the MO to take him to the police station. However, he was released following the intervention of the senior officials. We have demanded that an FIR must be registered against all five cops as mere suspension of the SHO is not sufficient,” he added.

President of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association Dr Anil Yadav said that the doctors will continue their work suspension till the case is registered against the tainted cops. Due to the suspension of health services, patients were left a harried lot amid clashes or accidents on Holi.