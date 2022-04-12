Shoolini Litfest celebrates different streams of literature
A three-day second Shoolini Litfest witnessed a galaxy of authors and celebrated different streams of literature, including poetry, fiction, folklore and sports writing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Pahadi and English.
Well-known sports journalists Pradeep Magazine and Sandeep Dwivedi delved deep into the ins and outs of cricket and sports journalism spread over a period of 40 years. They came out with rare insights into the game and answered a volley of questions from the audience in a lively session anchored by Vipin Pubby.
“Spin-the-Tale,” a short storytelling competition open to the public and university students, was the opening session. The competition was won by Apoorva Mamgain of DAV College, Chandigarh. The competition’s consolation award went to Aviral Aswan of DAV College, Chandigarh, Ranjit Kumar of Shoolini University, and Vidushi Gupta of Punjab University.
“Kavya Ras,” a session on Hindi poetry with panelists Prasoon Prasad, Vibha Ray, and Roshan Sharma, covered a wide range of topics in Hindi poetry, including contemporary, romance, and women’s poetry. The session, titled “Punjab Diya Gallan,” included Paul Kaur, Manmohan Singh, and Des Raj Kali and centered on Punjabi literature.
The final day’s sessions comprised Muskesh Williams, Ed Levinson and Jari Jetsonen’s ‘A photograph tells a thousand words,’ Howard Wolf and Christopher Helvey’s ‘Writing: Experience and Imagination,’ and Jaishree Sethi’s play ‘Woh Afsaana.’
Shafqat Amanat Ali’s session ‘Poets whom I have sung’ brought the Festival to a well-deserving conclusion. On day two of the event, Sharad Jagtiani’s ‘Sing me a song’ session and Jiya Lal Thakur and his Himachali Troupe performed songs.
Kotkapura police firing: Year on, SIT fails to file fresh chargesheet
Almost a year after initiating probe into the Kotkapura police firing case, the special investigation team led by Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav has failed to file a fresh chargesheet. While two protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan, several were injured in Kotkapura. In April last year, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) had quashed all reports related to the Kotkapura firing filed by the previous SIT.
‘Violation’ of rights of disabled students: Umang Foundation to challenge Himachal board, CBSE rules
The Umang Foundation will challenge the rules of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Central Board of School Education and state and national open schools, which violate the rights of disabled students, in the high court. This is discrimination against disabled students which is illegal. Apart from this, many other rules also violate the law. Prof Srivastava said that there are discrepancies in CBSE's rules also.
Punjab Police: Three IPS officers promoted as DIGs
Indian Police Service officers Nilambari Vijay Jagdale , Rahul S and Bikram Pal Singh Bhatty have been promoted as deputy inspector generals (DIGs) in the Punjab Police. Rajpal Sandhu has been appointed as the SSP, Batala, while Avneet Kaur Sidhu will take charge in Faridkot. Sandeep Sharma is the new SSP of SBS Nagar, and Ravi Kumar has been appointed as the SSP, Khanna, said a spokesperson of the chief minister's office.
SC to hear Akali leader Majithia’s plea against NDPS cases on April 21
The Supreme Court on Monday posted a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, seeking the quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, for hearing on April 21. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 21 after counsels sought adjournment. The previous SIT was a three-member team.
Punjab Police reissue notices to Delhi BJP leaders after they fail to join probe
The Punjab Police on Monday reissued notices to two Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons -- Naveen Kumar Jindal and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga -- after they failed to join probe in two separate cases registered against them in Mohali earlier this month. The Mohali police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements and promoting enmity following a complaint by a local Aam Aadmi Party (leader) on April 1.
