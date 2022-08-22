Shorter route to Chandigarh airport: GMADA moves ahead with process to acquire land
The around 5-km stretch will allow commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road
Aiming to ready the shorter route to the Chandigarh International Airport via Sector 66-A by March next year, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has moved ahead with the process for land acquisition.
The authority has issued a notification under Section 19 of the Land Acquisition Act, declaring its intention to acquire 18 acres in villages Kambala, Kambali and Rurka for the project and inviting objections within 30 days, before compensation is fixed.
The around 5-km stretch will allow commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road. This will bring down the 18km distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by more than 5 km.
At present, commuters have to head all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, after passing by Bawa White House, to turn left towards Airport Chowk, where they again have to turn left towards the airport.
“The 164-foot-wide road is part of the Mohali Master Plan. We have issued a notice under Section 19 of the Land Acquisition Act and are hopeful that land will be acquired by December this year and project will be completed by March next year,” said a senior GMADA official, dealing with the project.
“A shorter route from Chandigarh has been a long-pending demand. It will be a boon for commuters from Chandigarh and neighbouring areas, and industry close to the Airport road by providing faster access,” said Naveen Manglani, former president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries.
Lt Col among 4 held by CBI in ₹22-lakh Ambala Cantt graft case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major, both of the Military Engineering Services in Ambala Cantonment, and two contractors in an alleged Rs 22.48 lakh bribery case. The accused have been identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar, senior barracks store officer, and Pardeep Kumar, Subedar Major, MES, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal, referred to as private persons by the CBI.
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana comes out with fresh instructions after HC stay order
Following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court that the June 21 instructions issued by the Haryana government for restoring the village common lands (shamilat deh), which were wrongly partitioned and alienated to gram panchayats be kept in abeyance, the state government has come out with a set of fresh clarificatory instructions. The state government had issued June 21 instructions following an April 7 Supreme Court judgment.
Villagers attack police team in Jind in bid to free accused; 45 booked
A group of villagers on Sunday night allegedly attacked a police team in Jind and tried to free an accused, who had installed the Global Positioning System in the government vehicle of a regional transport officer to track a resident of Safakheri village in the district's location, Aman and share the same with truck drivers to escape challan.
Chandigarh college admissions: Second counselling to be held on August 23, 24
The second counselling for admission into different undergraduate centralised courses in Chandigarh colleges is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24. After the first counselling, a list of vacant seats in different courses was announced on Saturday, while the department of higher education on Sunday announced the provisional admission lists with allotted colleges for the second counselling. The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants' college preferences.
Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of two research centres in Bhiwani
Addressing a gathering at Kharkhari village in Loharu, Khattar said they have set up two milestones by replacing the traditional foodgrain cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era. “I am sure that these regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector,” the CM said. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth ₹224.56 crore in Bhiwani.
