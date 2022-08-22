Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shorter route to Chandigarh airport: GMADA moves ahead with process to acquire land

Shorter route to Chandigarh airport: GMADA moves ahead with process to acquire land

Published on Aug 22, 2022 04:02 AM IST

The around 5-km stretch will allow commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road

The road will bring down the 18km distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by more than 5 km. (HT Photo)
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Aiming to ready the shorter route to the Chandigarh International Airport via Sector 66-A by March next year, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has moved ahead with the process for land acquisition.

The authority has issued a notification under Section 19 of the Land Acquisition Act, declaring its intention to acquire 18 acres in villages Kambala, Kambali and Rurka for the project and inviting objections within 30 days, before compensation is fixed.

The around 5-km stretch will allow commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road. This will bring down the 18km distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by more than 5 km.

At present, commuters have to head all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, after passing by Bawa White House, to turn left towards Airport Chowk, where they again have to turn left towards the airport.

“The 164-foot-wide road is part of the Mohali Master Plan. We have issued a notice under Section 19 of the Land Acquisition Act and are hopeful that land will be acquired by December this year and project will be completed by March next year,” said a senior GMADA official, dealing with the project.

“A shorter route from Chandigarh has been a long-pending demand. It will be a boon for commuters from Chandigarh and neighbouring areas, and industry close to the Airport road by providing faster access,” said Naveen Manglani, former president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

