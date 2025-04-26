Shot fired amid clash at Chandigarh nightclub, four held

A youth opened fire with a pistol during an altercation with a nightclub’s staff in Sector 26 in the wee hours of Thursday. The accused, identified as Salman, 26, Wasim, 19, Shahrukh, 24, and Shahdab, 24, all residents of Pinjore, Haryana, were beaten up by the public and handed over to Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Narender Pratap Jha, manager of Sante Club, lodged a police complaint, narrating that they were closing the club around 2.30 am on Thursday.

Club staff, including Rakesh Kumar, were requesting patrons to vacate the premises when four young men became aggressive over being asked to leave.

The accused, identified as Salman, 26, Wasim, 19, Shahrukh, 24, and Shahdab, 24, all residents of Pinjore, Haryana, engaged in heated arguments with the staff that soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

As per the complainant, one of the accused ran outside and instructed Salman to bring a pistol from the car.

Salman returned with a firearm retrieved from a parked black Hyundai Venue. According to Narender, Shahrukh took the pistol and aimed it at him, while the others provoked him to shoot. As Shahrukh fired a shot, it missed the target.

The gathered crowd quickly overpowered the accused and disarmed them. The four were thrashed by the public and detained on the spot.

As a police team arrived, they were handed over with the illegal pistol and magazine. They were taken to the Sector 26 police station, where they failed to produce any licence for the weapon. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under the Arms Act and attempt to murder charges, among others.

Besides Narender, two other staff members, Tarun and Raja, sustained injuries during the scuffle.

During medical examination, Shahrukh was also found to have sustained injuries to his left hand, apparently due to the public beating, and was treated at GMSH-16, Chandigarh.