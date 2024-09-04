Show dynastic politics the door, BJP’s Ram Madhav urges voters

Attacking the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday urged voters to show dynastic politics the door in the upcoming assembly elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections Ram Madhav speaks to the media on the J&K Assembly elections, in Srinagar. (ANI)

Madhav, who is looking after the saffron party’s affairs in the UT, said the BJP and independents will form the next government as people are happy with the restoration of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir and did not want to see the return of “old days of trouble”.

Speaking at an event to canvass for party candidate Engineer Ajaz Ahmad at Lal Chowk, he said, “This is going to be a historic election. I am hopeful the people and families who were responsible for tragedies of J&K from 35 to 40 years will be shown the door.”

Madhav said the new leadership will emerge in UT who will advocate peace and development and will oppose terrorism. “The young leaders and parties will emerge in Kashmir. In Jammu, the BJP which is advocating peace with prosperity will emerge and the new leadership and legislators will be formed in the UT.”

The BJP general secretary said that former militants were on the forefront in running the campaign for the NC and the PDP, adding, “The manifesto of NC and the PDP reflects the bad old days and it’s important to defeat them.… J&K was in the trap of two dynasties, the people should say goodbye to them and become free from the dynasties. We are supporting young leaders to get rid of the old dynasties.”

He also welcomed the participation of Jamaat-e-Islami backed candidates in the assembly elections, saying, “In democracy everybody has a right to contest polls and we welcome it but no one should seek help from ex militants and terrorists to run their campaign in the polls.”

Shah to release BJP manifesto in Jammu tomorrow

Madhav said the Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu on September 6. Notably, Shah is expected to release the party manifesto and address rallies in Jammu during his visit.

Party chief spokesperson Advocate Sunil Sethi said, “For now, we know that the home minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu on September 6 to release the party manifesto and also address a rally. Arrangements for his visit are being finalised.”