 Showers lash Ludhiana, more rain likely from March 5
Showers lash Ludhiana, more rain likely from March 5

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 03, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The city received fresh showers accompanied by strong gusts of wind and lightning on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed 5-15 mm/hr precipitation, with a fresh spell of rainfall being predicted from March 5. (HT Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed 5-15 mm/hr precipitation, with a fresh spell of rainfall being predicted from March 5.

“Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph),” the IMD bulletin read.

According to the department, after the current phenomenon subsides by March 3, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region from March 5 onwards, indicating continued weather instability in the region.

IMD’s Chandigarh centre scientist Shivender said strong ground winds could lead to the lodging of the standing wheat crop and affect yield.

The department had on Friday issued an orange alert for the state, the second highest of the four-colour warning system.

The alert came in the wake of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the Himalayan region and adjoining plains from March 1, with peak intensity being expected on March 2.

Mercury drops three notches

The fresh spell of rainfall also resulted in a drop in temperature, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 22° C, a near-three-degree drop from a day earlier. and The minimum temperature also dropped from 15.7° C on Friday to 15° C on Saturday.

“A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over central Afghanistan neighbourhood and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to North Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab in lower tropospheric levels,” IMD bulletin read.

