Amarnath Yatra: Shrine board CEO conducts extensive tour of Baltal axis

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Dr Mandeep Bhandari on Friday conducted a comprehensive tour of the Baltal axis from the base camp at Baltal to the holy cave shrine. Army's Chinar Corps personnel clearing the snow from the path for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday. The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Dr Mandeep Bhandari on Friday conducted a comprehensive tour of the Baltal axis from the base camp at Baltal to the holy cave shrine. (ANI)

The purpose of the tour was to assess the onground arrangements being made for the upcoming 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra that begins on July 1 and concludes on August 31.

Bhandari was accompanied by senior officers of the UT administration and Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

During the tour, the CEO personally inspected and evaluated the preparations being undertaken by the departments concerned to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage for the devotees.

He emphasised the importance of timely completion of all necessary arrangements to facilitate a safe and comfortable yatra experience for the pilgrims.

Bhandari closely reviewed the infrastructure, status of the track, setting up of tentage facilities, toilet complexes, sanitation activities, restoration of water and electricity connections, telecom facilities, other logistical facilities along the Baltal axis.

The annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas takes place simultaneously from two routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

Bhandari issued directives to all departments concerned and stakeholders to expedite the finalisation of all the necessary arrangements within the set timelines. Emphasising the significance of effective coordination and seamless cooperation, the CEO urged the officials to work diligently to ensure the highest standards of safety, convenience, and spiritual experience for the pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai also reviewed the security and operational preparedness along both the northern and southern routes of the yatra.

Lt Gen Ghai was accompanied by the general officers commanding of the CIF Kilo and Victor Forces, who briefed him on the multi-tiered security set up, medical setup, emergency response mechanism and other infrastructure development for successful conduct of the yatra.

Registration for service providers in progress at Reasi

The labour department at Reasi has also started the registration of local workers who want to render their services for this year’s annual pilgrimage. The assistant labour commissioner (ALC), Reasi, said that the registration process was on from last week after the department invited the service providers who are domicile of Reasi i.e. pony wallas, pithu wallas and palki wallas.

He said the registration counter for online registration has been established in the ALC office.

“Interested persons are requested to visit the ALC office for registration on all working days between 10 am to 4.30 pm along with the relevant documents,” he said.

The ALC said that 125 pony wallas, 1046 pithu wallas and 1733 palki wallas have been registered till date. It was further informed that the department has notified dedicated helpline mobile numbers 8082256517/6005862314 to help the workers in registration.

