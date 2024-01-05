‘Shri Ram Yatra’ in Ambala Cantt on Jan 14

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jan 05, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The yatra will commence at 11 am from Subhash Park passing through Sadar Bazaar and other market areas of Cantonment to preach the name of Ram

Ahead of inauguration of Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said a grand ‘Shri Ram Yatra’ will be organised in Ambala Cantonment on January 14.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij (HT File Photo)
The yatra will commence at 11 am from Subhash Park passing through Sadar Bazaar and other market areas of Cantonment to preach the name of Ram.

The minister chaired a meeting in this regard and assigned duties to the party workers.

He said that after the ceremony of the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, an AC special train named ‘Ayodhya Yatra’ will be run from Ambala Cantonment to Ayodhya.

“Thousands of devotees will depart on this train including Vij to visit the temple. Discussions with railway authorities are underway and the date will be finalised soon. The train will offer pantry and other facilities,” a statement read.

