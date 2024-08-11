Shuttlers Ishaan, Amelia move on to finals in district tourney

Ishaan Sharma and Amelia Bhakoo won the semifinals in the mixed double U-19 category, at the Ludhiana District Badminton Championship, organised by the District Badminton Association Ludhiana (DBAL) for U-11, Under-13 and U-19 boys and girls, held at the Shastri Badminton Hall, Civil Lines, on Sunday. Players in action during the District Badminton Championship in Ludhiana on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Manish/HT)

In the same category, Jasraj Singh and Upneet Kaur defeated Kartik and Ananya, with a tiebreaker set, after the first two sets were won by both the teams.

In the quarter final matches conducted under the boys’ single U-19 category on Sunday, Jasraj Singh beat Arnav Negi, Hargun Singh defeated Varinderjit Singh, Ishaan Sharma beat Madhav Saddi and Krishav Kaplesh won against Raghav Bhatia.

In the quarter finals for girls’ single U-19 category, Anupama defeated Prabhnoor Kaur, Gurleen Kaur beat Arushi Mehta, Gursimrat Kaur defeated Khushi Tiwari and Arya Negi was defeated by Ramandeep Kaur.

Jasraj and Varinder beat Harjot and Kannaav, Hargun and Krishav defeated Nirman and Arnav, Naman and Rajveer won against Ishaan Arya Soi and, Jasmeh Singh and Divyansh were defeated by Stavan Jain and Gagandeep Singh in the quarter final matches of boys’ doubles U-19 category.

In the boys’ single U-13 quarter final matches, Anakh Singh defeated Nandesh Kapoor, Harshbir Singh defeated Sunny, Swastik Saddi won against Aadvik Bhatia and Ryan Singla was defeated by Rabbibuel Anji.

In the quarter finals of girls’ single U-13, Kamil Sabharwal defeated Jagdeep Kaur, Janvi beat Priya Goswami, Aadhira Gupta beat Gurnaaz Kaur, Samaira Aggarwal defeated Sifat.

Boys’ double U-13 quarter finals witnessed the victory of Anakh Singh and Gurbaksh Singh against Rehan and Girish. Harshbir and Swastik defeated Pratyaksh and Rudra Dhiman, Sunishat and Aarav won against Hunarveer and Guntaas, Aadvik Bhatia and Sunny defeated Aadrit Gupta and Vanshul Gupta.

In the quarter finals of boys’ singles in the U-11 category, Rabbiguel Anji defeated Devasya Gupta, Kabir Sahni beat Sanay Bhaskar, Ryan Singla beat Anik Jain and Nandesh Kapoor defeated Madhav Jagga.