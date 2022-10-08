Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIA raids multiple locations across South Kashmir in terror-related case

SIA raids multiple locations across South Kashmir in terror-related case

Updated on Oct 08, 2022 01:43 AM IST

SIA Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations across South Kashmir on Friday in a terror-related case

State Investigating Agency (SIA) officials picture for representational purpose only. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

SIA Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations across South Kashmir on Friday in a terror-related case.

Police said that continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits with the purpose of destroying its ecosystems completely, the State Investigation Agency, Kashmir today conducted searches at multiple locations across South Kashmir.

“House premises of suspects in Anantnag, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian were searched in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case FIR No. 16/2022 u/s 13, 18, 19, 38, 39, 40 UA(P) Act read with 120-B, 121 IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir,” the spokesman said adding that the case pertains to a terrorist grid active in the Valley.

“Details that are being investigated at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan who with the active support of Pakistani Intelligence Agencies and in connivance with proscribed terrorist organization(s) like JeM, LeT and its offshoot TRF based in Pakistan have been activating their upper ground workers (OGWs) in J&K for initiating, organizing and executing terror activities in J&K.”

The spokesman said the Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified.

“Their particulars, however, are being kept confidential because other agents connected with them are not alerted. During the searches, incriminating material, mobile phones and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized. Analysis of the data would follow, and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying the OGWs supporting and abetting terrorism.

Saturday, October 08, 2022
