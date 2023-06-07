Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Juvenile among two held for stabbing cousin

Chandigarh: Juvenile among two held for stabbing cousin

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2023 01:04 AM IST

After the victim raised the alarm, his family informed the police following which he was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he underwent treatment

Police have arrested two siblings, including a juvenile, for stabbing their cousin following an altercation during a birthday party of the victim’s sister at their house in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, around Monday midnight.

The accused have been identified as Rinku, 27, and his 16-year-old brother, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty images)
The accused have been identified as Rinku, 27, and his 16-year-old brother, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty images)

After the victim raised the alarm, his family informed the police following which he was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where he underwent treatment.

The accused have been identified as Rinku, 27, and his 16-year-old brother.

The victim, Vijay, 21, in his complaint, said his family stayed on the second floor while his uncle’s family lived on the first floor of their house.

“We were celebrating my sister’s birthday with our joint family, where I had an argument with my younger cousin around 12.10 am on Monday. We both went to our rooms, but after some time, my cousin called me to his room. When I entered his room, he and Rinku started beating me and attacked me with a knife. I ducked the first assault but it injured the upper portion of my left eye. My minor cousin then stabbed me in the back before they both fled from the spot after threatening me,” the victim said.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police
police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out