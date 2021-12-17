Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, Rohit Chaudhary out of race for Punjab DGP’s post as UPSC sets service cut-off date

With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) setting October 5 as the cut-off date with criterion of six months of remaining service for the selection of the Punjab Police chief, two of the contenders — 1986-batch IPS officer Sidharth Chattopadhyaya and 1988-batch IPS officer Rohit Chaudhary — have got out of the race.

The much-awaited meeting of the UPSC for shortlisting a panel of three officers from the state government’s list of 10 has been scheduled on December 21 in New Delhi.

According to the Supreme Court guidelines set for the selection of a DGP, only those officers with at least six months of service left will be considered for the job.

A senior state government official privy to the development confirmed the UPSC setting October 5 as the cut-off date. Chattopadhyaya and Chaudhary are scheduled to retire on March 31, 2022.

As Chattopadhyaya’s name was being backed strongly by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for the top job, the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government had had hurriedly sent 10 names to UPSC on September 30 evening.

The government wanted to ensure that he be considered at any cost, it is learnt.

A senior official in the chief minister’s office said, “The reason behind the UPSC considering October 5 as the cut-off date was that Dinkar Gupta continued in the top post till October.”

Now, seven officers will be considered for the job.

They are officiating DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota of 1988 batch, Dinkar Gupta, BK Bhawra and Parbodh Kumar of 1987 batch, Sanjeev Kalra and Parag Jain of 1989 batch and BK Uppal of 1991 batch.

Officials said it was not clear whether Gupta’s name would be considered by the UPSC for the panel of three officers as the entire process for replacement had started after the state government removed him as DGP.

The government will pick one officer from the panel of three for the post.

The Punjab chief secretary will also be part of the meeting with the UPSC panel while officiating DGP Sahota, himself being a contender for the post, won’t be participating. Usually, the incumbent DGP is expected to be part of the meeting with the UPSC to shortlist the candidates.

Bone of contention between CM, Sidhu

The appointment of the police chief has been a bone of contention between chief minister CM Channi and Sidhu in poll-bound Punjab.

Sidhu had criticised Channi’s move to appoint Sahota as DGP, saying as head of the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) during the SAD-BJP government he conducted a probe into the Bargari sacrilege and termed desecrations as handiwork of two local youths and their foreign handlers.

With the UPSC deciding the cut-off date, a section of the Sidhu camp wants Bhawra to get the top job, it is learnt.