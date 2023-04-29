Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu challenges Bhagwant Mann for open discussion on Punjab’s law and order

Sidhu challenges Bhagwant Mann for open discussion on Punjab’s law and order

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 30, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu challenged chief minister Bhagwant Mann of having face to face discussion on the “lawlessness and mafia raj presently dominating the state.”

Sidhu said that the inspector raj in Punjab is still intimidating small traders. (HT File Photo)
Addressing a gathering in Kishanpura chowk at Jalandhar on Saturday to woo voters in favour of party candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, Sidhu said the lawlessness in Punjab could be gauged from the fact that everyday there are reports of murders, extortion and threatening calls, incidents of loot and gangsters calling the shots. “In the past one year, the businessmen are fearing of their lives due to extreme lawlessness and they have started shifting their businesses to other states,” Sidhu said.

He further challenged ruling AAP that CM Mann promised to end mafia raj but the ground realities are completely different as both sand and transport mafia have propagated in past one year, Sidhu added.

Sidhu said that the inspector raj in Punjab is still intimidating small traders. He added that the CM is answerable to people as they elected him with a huge mandate and it is his responsibility to respond to people’s concerns.

