Sidhu demands suspension of Mohali BDPO over alleged 13-cr scam

Former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has demanded immediate suspension of Mohali block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Dhanwant Singh Randhawa, alleging large-scale corruption, financial irregularities and political misuse of power. Former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu (HT File)

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Sidhu claimed that Randhawa released ₹13 crore to a private firm, Meticulous Enterprises, for cleaning and renovation of a pond in Bakarpur village—work that was allegedly never executed. He also cited a separate incident where ₹1.72 lakh was withdrawn from the panchayat account of Kurra village for the construction of a solid waste shed that does not exist.

“These are just the tip of the iceberg. A detailed investigation will expose more scams,” Sidhu said, urging chief minister Bhagwant Mann to initiate an impartial probe.

Sidhu highlighted that Randhawa is already facing a vigilance case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with an FIR registered on March 5, 2025, for allegedly demanding a bribe from former Kurra village sarpanch Davinder Singh. Despite this, no departmental action has been taken, Sidhu alleged.

He further accused the administration of retaliating against Davinder Singh by falsely implicating him in an illegal mining case, though he was later granted bail.

Sidhu also pointed to a complaint filed by former DDPO Baljinder Singh Garewal against Randhawa, which was followed by Garewal’s transfer instead of any action against the BDPO.

Accusing Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh of shielding Randhawa and targeting opposition-aligned panchayat members, Sidhu demanded a thorough and independent investigation.

In response, BDPO Randhawa dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated. “The ₹13 crore figure is exaggerated. I’ve been granted bail in the vigilance case and reinstated. As for the Kurra shed, I will get the matter investigated,” he said, adding he is open to a fair inquiry.