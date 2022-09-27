Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu Moose Wala shooter to be quizzed in gangster Kandowalia’s killing

Sidhu Moose Wala shooter to be quizzed in gangster Kandowalia’s killing

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 02:34 AM IST

Deepak Mundi, who was part of the Haryana shooters’ module, is suspected to have carried out recce before the murder of Rana Kandowalia, a rival of the Bhagwanpuria group, in August last year; Kandowalia, whose group had been involved in several gang wars with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria group, was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar, in August last year.

Punjab Police personnel produce Deepak Mundi, accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala and gangster Rana Kandowalia murder cases, in a court in Amritsar on Monday. (PTI)
Punjab Police personnel produce Deepak Mundi, accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala and gangster Rana Kandowalia murder cases, in a court in Amritsar on Monday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

One of the shooters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing has been brought to Amritsar, from Mansa jail, for questioning in the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia, a rival of the Bhagwanpuria group.

Deepak Mundi, who was part of the Haryana shooters’ module that killed Moose Wala, was presented before a local court in Amritsar on Monday and sent to five-day police remand. He had been arrested from the India-Nepal border, along with his two associates, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker, earlier this month.

Kandowalia, whose group had been involved in several gang wars with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria group, was shot dead at a private hospital in Amritsar, in August last year.

Bhagwanpuria had claimed responsibility for the murder on Facebook, and termed it a revenge for Kandowalia’ support to gangsters Vicky Gounder and Devinder Bambiha.

Besides Bhagwanpuria, four assailants, identified as Money Rayya, Mandeep Singh Toofan, Happy Shah, and a Haryana-based man, were booked in the case.

A senior police official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Deepak Mundi had carried out the

recce in this case. Earlier, he and his associates were tasked to kill Kandowaila, but the decision was changed at the last moment. As per our investigation, Bhagwanpuria had been giving directions to them from jail.”

Money Rayya and Mandeep Tufan were arrested on September 16.

“Most of the accused in Moose Wala case are also involved in Kandowalia case,” said the official.

Earlier, Amritsar police had questioned Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi in the Kandowalia case.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said more details will emerge during questioning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out