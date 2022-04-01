Sidhu protests fuel price hike in Amritsar, says rich getting richer, poor poorer
The fuel price hike sparked a protest in the holy city on Thursday, with former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu accusing the government of deceiving people.
Accompanied by former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni and some former Congress MLAs, Sidhu said, “People cast their vote with the hope that there will be a change for good but now they feel cheated. They are struggling to make ends meet. The MSP has surged by 34 per cent in the past eight years, but prices of petrol and diesel have hiked by 110 per cent. The prices have been hiked 12 times in a year. But the income of daily wagers remains meagre.”
“The situation suggests that rich people are getting richer and poor poorer. If committing atrocities is a sin, tolerating atrocities is a bigger sin. Inflation does not affect the affluent but the poor,” he said.
“I went to Bargari for the sake of Punjab. This is not the struggle for posts, but for the survival of the state. All these former MLAs are continuing their struggle,” he said.
When asked about the expected change in the party structure in Punjab, he said, “It depends on the high command. We are just soldiers.”
Taking on the state government, he said, “The new government has started selling MPs. Is there anyone in this party who follows the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.”
Besides Soni, former MLAs Harminder Singh Gill, Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala and Navtej Singh Cheema were also present on the occasion.
CBI secures production warrant for taking custody of Anil Deshmukh, Vaze and others
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday obtained a production warrant from the special CBI court for taking custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the corruption case against the 72-year-old NCP leader.
Pawars attack BJP, right-wing groups for promoting hate against minorities
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party and right-wing groups for targeting minority communities. While senior Pawar spoke about how The Kashmir Files movie was being used to promote hatred against minorities, the deputy CM said people should think about the issues they were engaged in even after 75 years of India's independence and where the world was heading.
Structural audit panel to probe complaints of 60 high-rises
The district administration on Thursday said that it will form a structural audit committee within the next few days to probe into complaints pertaining to use of poor construction material and structural issues reported from high-rises in Gurugram. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav also asked the structural engineers and auditors to submit their proposals so that a decision on empanelment of experts can be taken at the earliest.
Ludhiana | 5 auto mechanics booked for installing modified silencers on motorcycles
After three days of drive against Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers, the traffic wing of city police commissionerate has started tightening noose around the shops and mechanics' neck, who are involved in selling or fitting of modified silencers. On Thursday, the traffic police lodged five FIRs against the mechanics, who were found fitting modified silencers. DCP said the check was conducted following information received from sources.
After 7-year wait, Gurugram fire department gets eight new tenders, fleet now 32
After a gap of nearly seven years, the district fire department in Gurugram got a boost as it received eight new fire tenders from the Haryana directorate of fire services on Thursday, taking its current fleet of 24 fire tenders to 32. The Gurugram fire department comes under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. Mayor Madhu Azad inaugurated the eight vehicles at the Sector 29 fire station on Thursday.
