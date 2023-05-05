Sikh couple killed in car accident in US

A Sikh couple was killed in a car accident in the US when a distracted driver hit the duo in a head-on collision, orphaning their two minor children. Parminder and Harpreet died at the scene while the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the report said.

The accident occurred last Friday when Parminder Singh Bajwa and his wife Harpreet Kaur Bajwa were on their way to pick their children up from a school bus stop and were hit by a distracted driver in Kent, a suburb in Washington state, KOMO News channel reported.

The distracted driver reached for his phone and suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the couple, the report quoted Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson as saying.

The pair are survived by their two young children, an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, who now face a future without their parents.

“Probably, at this point in time, are not even able to comprehend what has happened,” said Yashvinder Singh, a friend of their father’s.

The Sikh Riders Motorcycle Group, of which Parminder was a part, set up a fundraiser for the couple’s two children.

“We want to ensure that his children have the resources they need to thrive despite their loss,” the GoFundMe page said.

It added that all funds would be used to ensure the children have access to the resources they need to thrive, “including educational opportunities that will help them achieve their dreams and build a better future for themselves”.

“We know that their parents would have wanted nothing but the best for their children, and we are committed to making sure that they have the support and resources they need to succeed,” the fundraiser said.