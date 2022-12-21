Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sikh delegation flags community’s issues before minorities panel chairperson

Sikh delegation flags community’s issues before minorities panel chairperson

Published on Dec 21, 2022 04:54 AM IST

The delegation demanded inclusion of Sikh youths from Kashmir valley into special employment package under the non-migrant category, inclusion of Sikh members in the J&K Public Service Commission, and addition of Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura being greeted by representatives of various minority communities in Jammu on Tuesday. He is in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit. (Twitter/@ILalpura)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A delegation of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) of Jammu on Tuesday met National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura in New Delhi and flagged before him various issues being confronted by the Sikh community in J&K.

The delegation led by DGPC Jammu president Ranjeet Singh Tohra demanded inclusion of Sikh youths from Kashmir valley into special employment package under the non-migrant category, inclusion of Sikh members in the J&K Public Service Commission, and addition of Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill besides implementation of 27% reservation for Lubana Samaj under OBC on par with other states.

The delegation also sought implementation of Anand Marriage Act 2012 in J&K, payment of additional ex gratia to the next of kin of 14 persons killed in anti-Sikh riots of 1989 in Jammu, political reservation for Sikhs and OBC status to Sikhs living in Kashmir, Bhatra Sikhs and Shigligar community of J&K.

Lalpura assured them that he will take up these issues with the ministries concerned as well as J&K LG Manoj Sinha during his visit to the UT in next two days.

