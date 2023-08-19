News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sikh man charged with stabbing two at I-Day event in UK

Sikh man charged with stabbing two at I-Day event in UK

ByPress Trust of India, London
Aug 19, 2023 01:16 AM IST

The charges included one count of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, one count of affray, one count of threats with a bladed article, and two counts of possession of a bladed article

A 25-year-old Sikh man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two people during a community event in Southall, west London, the Metropolitan Police have said. Gurpreet Singh appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court, London, and was charged with a series of offences, it said.

The incident reportedly occurred during an Indian Independence Day-related community event in Southall on Tuesday night, with videos circulating on social media showing a clash involving some pro-Khalistani extremists and police officers chasing suspects.
The charges included one count of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, one count of affray, one count of threats with a bladed article, and two counts of possession of a bladed article, the police said on Thursday.

“I recognise the enormous concern this incident will have caused, both in Southall and in the Sikh communities around London and further afield, in what was an otherwise largely peaceful and celebratory event,” said Metropolitan Police Superintendent Sean Lynch, responsible for neighbourhood policing in Ealing, west London.

“Our urgent investigation continues. We are aware of footage circulating on social media, with people also commenting on what they think happened. We would urge people to avoid echoing or adding to speculation. Fortunately, none of those injured were seriously hurt and there were no fatalities,” he said.

Another man in his 20s was also arrested at the scene but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The police said a female officer involved in detaining one of those arrested sustained a small cut in her hand, but did not require hospital treatment.

The investigation into the incident is being led by Met Police detectives from West Area CID. A Section 35 Dispersal Order authorised to disperse crowds in the area has since been lifted.

Saturday, August 19, 2023
