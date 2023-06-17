Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pak to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh/amritsar
Jun 17, 2023 09:43 PM IST

A group of Sikh pilgrims will leave for Pakistan on June 21 to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary congregation and also visit gurdwaras in the neighbouring country

A ‘jatha’ (group) of Sikh pilgrims will leave for Pakistan on June 21 to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary congregation and also visit gurdwaras in the neighbouring country. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said it has received visas for 205 pilgrims for going to Pakistan and the ‘jatha’ will leave for Pakistan on June 21. SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the passports of 276 pilgrims were sent for obtaining visas for attending the congregation at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore, and for visiting other Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee said it has received visas for 205 pilgrims for going to Pakistan. (AFP File Photo)
Out of which, 205 pilgrims received the visas, Singh in a statement. Singh said the Sikh ‘jatha’, after visiting various Gurdwara Sahibs, will participate in the congregation to be held at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib Lahore on June 29. They will return to India on June 30.

