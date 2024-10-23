Sikh woman found dead inside walk-in oven at Walmart store in Canada

Ottawa: A 19-year-old Sikh woman was found dead inside a walk-in oven of the Walmart store’s bakery department in Canada’s Halifax city, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said. According to police, the woman, who has not been identified, was employed at the store and had recently moved to Canada from India. (HT File)

“The body was found on Saturday at the store and since then the store has remained closed. A probe is on to ascertain the cause and manner of death,” HRP constable Martin Cromwell said.

A spokeswoman for the province’s labour department said a stop-work order has been issued to the bakery and “one piece of equipment” at the Walmart store.

Walk-in ovens, also referred to as cabinet or batch ovens, allow for curing, drying or baking in batches using wheeled racks or carts. They are often found in large-volume bakeries in places such as supermarkets.

In a statement, Walmart Canada said that the company is heartbroken, and their thoughts are with the woman’s family.