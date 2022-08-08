Sikh woman’s suicide: Indian consulate in NYC expresses grief, extends assistance
New York : The Indian consulate in New York City has expressed grief over the death of a Sikh woman, and said that it will render all kinds of assistance required.
This comes after the woman, who was tortured at the hands of her husband, allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after she posted an online video where she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband and it sparked outrage across India and abroad. The woman belonged to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. She is survived by her two daughters, aged four and six, whose custody currently is with her husband.
In a tweet, the consulate wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the woman’s death in Queens, New York, under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local level as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance.”
Before ending her life, the woman released a heart-rending video, narrating the excruciatingly painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of her husband following which a massive storm took over social media.
On August 5, an FIR was registered at the Najibabad police station of Bijnor in UP against the woman’s husband and in-laws under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 498-A (Domestic violence), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, a police official said.
Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA
The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.
₹6-lakh drug money recovered from Faridkot assistant jail suptd’s house
Faridkot : Police on Sunday recovered ₹6 lakh drug money at the instance of assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern Jail, who was arrested with heroin on the jail premises on Saturday. On Saturday, assistant superintendent of the jail, Binny Taank, was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm of heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. He also allegedly manhandled the wardens, who caught him and attempted to flee but was apprehended.
PU proposes by-election for vacant senate seat
Panjab University has proposed a by-election for a seat in the senate which is currently vacant. One Tarun Ghai had been elected from the constituency of teachers of affiliated colleges in August last year. However, vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar declared him ineligible in November. In July, the office of Vice-President of India, who is the PU chancellor, had written to the varsity regarding filling the vacant seat.
MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father to now remain under house arrest till Aug 9
Duration of house arrest of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya's father Uday Pratap Singh has been extended till the night of August 9—the 10th day of Moharram. Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on August 5 till 5pm on August 7 at first.
SpiceJet flight: DGCA probe on after fliers walk on tarmac
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into a Saturday night incident at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International, where passengers who landed from Hyderabad on a SpiceJet flight walked on the tarmac towards the terminal, in the absence of an aircraft bus. The incident took place after 11.30pm, soon after SpiceJet's SG 8108 landed at the Delhi airport from Hyderabad.
