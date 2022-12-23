Sikhs in Singapore hold ‘Kirtan Darbar’ after four-year hiatus

The 10th edition of the largest Sikh religious event of South East Asia made a comeback in Singapore on Friday after four years, hosting the community’s celebrities from India, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

The Naam Ras is a volunteer-driven ‘Kirtan Darbar’ and exhibition on Sikhism taking place at the Singapore Expo, from December 23-26. The biennial event comprises four days of Katha, Kirtan, Sewa, and Simran. The event entails a theatre production and an interactive exhibition on Sikh history, a gallery of Sikh art, and stalls selling Sikh-related merchandise.

It also includes an exhibition by celebrated UK-based illustration artist ‘Inkquisitive’, who recently collaborated with Marvel Studio and Disney. The 36-year-old, whose real name is Amandeep Singh, will exhibit his brightly coloured ink sketches, including one of Guru Gobind Singh. Sikh Gyanis (learned men) from around the world will be performing Kirtan for the congregation. Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be among the local dignitaries attending the event.

Thousands of Sikhs and non-Sikhs are expected to attend and visit Naam Ras which returns after four years of hiatus, two of which were due to the pandemic.

Singapore has a Sikh population of nearly 12,500 and has seven Gurdwaras where langar is being prepared to be served at the gala.