Singer Mika Singh’s farmhouse sealed over green laws violation

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 12:09 AM IST

“Three farmhouses constructed in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake, have been sealed for green laws violation. We got to know that one of these farmhouses belongs to singer Mika Singh,” the district town planner (enforcement) said.

Three farmhouses including one of singer Mika Singh has been sealed because of green laws violation, said district town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia. (HT File Photo)
ByANI, Gurugram

Three farmhouses including one of singer Mika Singh has been sealed because of green laws violation, said district town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia.

Madholia said that the three farmhouses situated in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake in the Aravalli region, have been sealed.

“Three farmhouses constructed in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake in Aravalli region, have been sealed for green laws violation. We have got to know that one of these farmhouses belongs to Amreek Singh aka Mika, the singer,” he said.

