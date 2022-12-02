Singer Mika Singh’s farmhouse sealed over green laws violation
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 12:09 AM IST
“Three farmhouses constructed in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake, have been sealed for green laws violation. We got to know that one of these farmhouses belongs to singer Mika Singh,” the district town planner (enforcement) said.
, GurugramANI
“Three farmhouses constructed in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake in Aravalli region, have been sealed for green laws violation. We have got to know that one of these farmhouses belongs to Amreek Singh aka Mika, the singer,” he said.
