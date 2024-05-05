 Singla holds road show, promises development to empower residents - Hindustan Times
Singla holds road show, promises development to empower residents

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 05, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Congress candidate from the Anandpur Sahib seat, Vijay Inder Singla held a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, starting from the Verka Milk Plant in Phase 1, Mohali.

The former Sangrur MP reached the Phase 1 office of former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. (HT Photo)
The former Sangrur MP reached the Phase 1 office of former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, where local party leaders, including Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, besides senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and Congress councillors, gathered in his support.

Singla held a rally in Mohali, Kharar, Ropar bypass and paid obeisance at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, Gurdwara Banga Sahib, Naina Devi shrine and Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar.

Traffic was majorly hit near Verka Chowk, the Mohali-Kharar road and Kharar-Ropar highway, as Singla was accompanied by scores of supporters during the roadshow.

“I am relying on development works I did in Sangrur for my campaign and now, since the party has given me responsibility in Anandpur Sahib, I will ensure development here. People have seen the functioning of the present state government and thus, voters are really disappointed with them. I am here with a positive mindset and aiming to empower youth and residents here through development,” Singla said, addressing the media later.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the central government knew its functioning and thus, was yet to field its candidate from Anandpur Sahib.

Commenting on SAD’s Punjab Bachao Yatra, led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Singla remarked that Punjab would no longer be safe if SAD returned to power.

