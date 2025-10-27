‘Single window’ for property issues soon, Chandigarh DC assures CRAWFED

The UT administration will soon launch a single-window disposal system for property-related issues to ensure quick redressal of minor objections, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav announced on Sunday. He was addressing the executive committee meeting of CRAWFED (Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation) held at the Sector 21 community centre, which saw participation from 102 resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city.

Residents raised a wide range of civic concerns, including senior citizens’ safety, long-pending cases of building violations, and uncooperative behaviour at e-Sampark centres. Yadav assured them that proceedings were already underway to close around 600 pending files related to property disputes and objections. He also announced plans for setting up a citizens’ lounge at the estate office to make the experience more convenient for visitors.

Yadav further assured that the per-day penalty for building violations in residential properties would be reduced, with residents given adequate time to remove or regularise the violations. Hitesh Puri, CRAWFED chairman, highlighted the need for swift resolution of old penalty and building violation cases. Chief patron Maj DP Singh (retd) raised concerns about senior citizens’ safety and non-cooperation by staff at e-Sampark centres, urging the administration to strengthen support services.

During the meeting, several residents voiced local civic concerns. Satija, a resident of Sector 23, demanded the cleaning of the N-Choe and closure of the Sahaj Cleaning Centre. The representatives from Indra Colony, Manimajra urged the creation of a playground, while those from Sectors 11, 13, and 61 submitted memorandums detailing local issues.

Responding to queries related to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) and Municipal Corporation (MC), Yadav said he would soon convene meetings with both departments to address the residents’ grievances. At the end of the session, new office bearers of CRAWFED for the next three years were formally announced.