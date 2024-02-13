Sinha opens J&K Sambhaav Utsav in New Delhi
Sinha also launched information-cum-facilitation hub ”Hello J&K”; digital photography, painting and singing competitions for youth on the theme “Know Jammu Kashmir” and inaugurated various new projects undertaken by J&K’s Resident Commission
On the eve of Basant Panchami, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched J&K Sambhaav Utsav-2024 being organised by Resident Commission Jammu Kashmir at J&K House in New Delhi.
Sinha also launched information-cum-facilitation hub ”Hello J&K”; digital photography, painting and singing competitions for youth on the theme “Know Jammu Kashmir” and inaugurated various new projects undertaken by J&K’s Resident Commission.
He congratulated the officials of the commission and all the associated departments of J&K administration.
He said the seven-day exhibition would represent the best of cultural artistic heritage, cuisines, agriculture and handicraft products of J&K
“Sambhaav Utsav also put the spotlight on the future of J&K which is readying to contribute in Viksit Bharat. It is a perfect occasion to reiterate our resolve to revive the ancient heritage and preserve it for the generations to come,” the lieutenant governor said.
He said the new beginning by the resident commission would provide glimpses of a new and resurgent J&K to the visitors.