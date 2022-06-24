Sippy Sidhu feared threat to his life, reveals his e-mail to Kalyani
Through an e-mail to his former girlfriend Kalyani Singh, Sippy Sidhu had claimed threat to his life, days before he was murdered in September 2015, documents presented by her lawyer in court indicate.
Since the murder of the national-level shooter and lawyer, his family has been accusing Kalyani of being involved in the murder after they turned down her marriage proposal.
But in Kalyani’s defence, her lawyer, Sartej Narula, produced an e-mail purportedly written to her by Sippy on August 17, 2015, stating, “There is threat to my life I swear, and I don’t know from whom…”
The e-mail is part of a two-page document comprising few more e-mails exchanged between the two, submitted by Narula in court on Sunday to negate CBI’s theory that Kalyani was involved in the murder.
Defence reads out e-mails ‘by Sippy’, claims it was him who wanted to marry Kalyani
Kalyani, daughter of acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15. While making the arrest, CBI had claimed that it had strong evidence of her presence at the Sector-27 park where Sippy was murdered on September 20, 2015.
Kalyani’s grandfather senior advocate Sarjit Singh, 88, said they had given all records of e-mails exchanged between her and Sippy to CBI while they were questioning her and her family before the arrest.
In December 2020, CBI had also mentioned in its untraced report that Sippy had told his friend in Canada, days before his murder, that he feared for his life. He returned on September 15, 2015, and was shot dead on the evening of September 20 at the Sector-27 park.
Kalyani’s lawyer Sartej Narula said, “In one of the e-mails submitted to the court, Sippy informed Kalyani about a suspicious Maruti 800 car outside his house and about him seeking security cover. If he had a threat from Kalyani, why would he write to her and then meet her?”
While Sippy’ family members have confirmed the presence of a suspicious car in the vicinity of their house in Phase 3B2, Mohali, they have ruled out the involvement of any other person in his murder.
“He feared threat to his life, but it was from Kalyani, who had been planning his murder for over nine months,” Sippy’s brother Jasman Preet Singh alleged.
When contacted, a CBI spokesperson said, “CBI will not share anything related to the case as probe is underway. Whatever, the agency has to say will be shared in court.”
According to the documents on record, CBI had probed Sippy’s professional dealings and property-related matters, and concluded in the untraced report “no involvement or motive of any person” that could have led to his murder. In the same report, CBI had then cited “strong suspicions” of Kalyani’s involvement.
