Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI supplies documents sought by Kalyani

Complying with the Supreme Court’s order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has supplied documents as sought by Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder case. After a delay of nearly nine years, the trial court had framed charges against Kalyani on May 4 this year. (HT file photo for representation)

Kalyani’s petition for the documents was rejected by the special CBI court, hearing the murder trial, on April 6 and then by the Punjab and Haryana high court, following which she had approached the apex court.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In her application, Kalyani sought the statement of the witnesses recorded by Chandigarh Police under Section 161 of CrPC, prior to remittance of investigation to CBI, along with their complete case file.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. Sippy’s family accused Kalyani of killing him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

Sippy was the grandson of late justice SS Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, and Kalyani is the daughter of retired Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina.

The case was first investigated by the UT police and later transferred to CBI.

After a delay of nearly nine years, the trial court had framed charges against Kalyani on May 4 this year.

In SC, CBI’s counsel stated they had no objection to supply the documents as demanded, as charges had already been framed.

Disposing of the plea, SC on May 29 had ordered: “In view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, in which a categorical stand is taken by the parties, we direct CBI to supply the documents, as conceded by learned counsel, within two weeks from today.”

On Friday, the documents were handed over to Kalyani.