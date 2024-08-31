Sippy Sidhu murder case: Prosecution examines two more witnesses

The prosecution examined two more witnesses during the resumed hearing of the Sippy Sidhu murder case in the CBI court of special judge Alka Malik on Friday. National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has accused Kalyani of killing him as they had turned down her marriage proposal. (HT)

Both the witnesses corroborated the prosecution theory and recorded their statements.

One of the witnesses was a worker in the canteen of slain Sippy Sidhu. He disclosed to the court that he operated a canteen in the ground floor of the office of Sidhu.

He started the canteen business on August 16, 2015, and after a couple of days, Sidhu went abroad and returned after a month.

On September 18, 2015, the witness went to Sidhu’s office to serve him tea.

At that time, accused Kayani Singh was seated there and was wearing a black and white saree. He stated that the two were involved in a heated discussion over some issue and Sidhu was pacifying her. He could not understand the issue, he told the court.

The next day, Kalyani again came to their office and another servant Jeevan was present there. He took out some digging tools from the office to be taken to the residence of Sidhu. Kalyani and Jeevan, with the equipment, then left in a Maruti Suzuki Alto, keeping the equipment on the rear seat. Kalyani dropped the servant at his residence in Mohali, along with the equipment.

The canteen worker stated that Sidhu was upset and on being asked, he said Kalyani wanted to marry him, whereas he was not inclined to marry her. Sidhu told this witness that he feared a threat from Kalyani over the issue.

He added that on September 20, 2015, he went to his village as it was a Sunday and then came to know about the murder of Sidhu.

The second witness, who lived in the vicinity of the park in Sector 27, where Sidhu was shot dead, also recorded his statements.

He stated that he, along with his brother, was present at their residence at 9.30 pm on the day of crime. He stated that he was on the phone when he heard the sound of gunshots and told his brother about it.

Both of them then rushed outside and saw a person unknown to them lying in a pool of blood. He then called the police from his mobile phone.

He also stated that the next day, police came to his residence to ask about CCTV cameras. He cooperated with the police in giving them footage.

The case has now been adjourned to September 5, when the recording of evidence will continue.

Sippy was the grandson of late justice SS Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, and Kalyani is the daughter of retired Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina.

After a delay of nearly nine years, trial against Kalyani finally began on July 9 this year.

Arrested in June 2022, she has been on bail since September 2022.

The sensational case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police. But in 2016, it was transferred to the CBI following protests by Sippy’s family. The central agency had at one point of time also filed an “untraced” report.