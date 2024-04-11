Sippy Sidhu murder: Fresh plea by Kalyani delays framing of charges again

Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder case, has filed another application before the trial court, delaying the framing of charges by two more weeks. On April 6, dismissing Kalyani’s application, the special CBI court had stated that there was nothing more to be supplied to the accused, who seemed to be filing this application “merely to delay the proceedings”. (HT File)

This time, the accused has sought time to move the Punjab and Haryana high court against the last order of the special CBI court hearing the murder case.

Kalyani had moved the application on April 3, seeking statements of witnesses, other records of investigation and also a CD, which on playing was found to be blank.

On September 20, 2015, a national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has claimed that Kalyani, daughter of a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Sabina (retd), killed him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

The case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police, but was transferred to CBI in 2016. Kalyani was arrested by CBI in June 2022, and a chargesheet naming Kalyani as accused, was submitted in the court in September 2022.

However, charges are yet to be framed by the trial court amid filing of one or the other applications by Kalyani, who is out on bail since September 2022.

On Wednesday, the hearing was fixed for framing of charges, but Kalyani filed an application, seeking postponement of the case for two weeks to approach the high court against the special CBI court’s April 6 order.

Kalyani moved a petition before the high court against this order on April 9, and it is still pending registration.

Narender Singh, the public prosecutor for CBI, strongly opposed the fresh application, saying it was merely aimed at delaying the proceedings.

However, the court ordered, “To grant some time to the accused to approach the high court, the case stands adjourned to April 18, on which date if the accused is unable to produce any order of stay, the charges will be framed in the case.”