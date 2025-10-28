SIR EC’s pre-poll homework for BJP: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday cautioned against the imminent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Punjab.

“SIR is nothing but the pre-election homework the ECI does for the BJP now,” he alleged.

He said, “The Election Commission of India has already announced the SIR for election-bound states in its current phase and Punjab will definitely be next in line”.

Reacting to the ECI’s proposal to carry out SIR in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal which are scheduled to go for elections next year, Warring noted that Punjab will be next in the line as the state is scheduled to go to polls in early 2027.

The PCC president alleged that this is an “organised way of stealing votes by the ECI for the BJP”.

“Through the SIR, the ECI not only collects the voters’ data which it keeps at the disposal of the BJP, but in the process also disenfranchises all those voters, like the Dalits, the Backward Classes and the minorities, whom the BJP suspects of not voting for it,” he said.

He expressed strong apprehensions that the BJP will repeat this tactic in Punjab using the “good offices of the Election Commission of India,” claiming that the BJP otherwise has no significant base in the state worth a single assembly segment.

He asserted that the Congress will “not let the ECI do the BJP’s bidding in Punjab”.

He said Congress workers at grass-roots level will be assigned duties to guard against the “possible vote theft by way of disenfranchising voters through SIR”.